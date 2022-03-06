637 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $413.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.14 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

