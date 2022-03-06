Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Decreases By 35.9%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TKOMY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 26,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,643. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

