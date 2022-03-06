BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 3.0% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in BlackRock by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $41.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $696.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,862. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $816.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $877.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.