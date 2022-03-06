Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 790 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $275.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

