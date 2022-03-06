Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $314.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.85. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

