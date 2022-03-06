Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

