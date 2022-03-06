Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,416,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

