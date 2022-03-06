$5.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.97 billion and the highest is $5.33 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $21.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.08 billion to $25.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.73.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,135. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average of $170.55. Lear has a twelve month low of $140.97 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $5,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

