Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will report $574.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $594.13 million and the lowest is $556.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $598.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $87.79. 563,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

