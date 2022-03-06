Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

