Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

WestRock stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. 2,757,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,431. WestRock has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

