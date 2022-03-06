First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,381 shares of company stock worth $1,506,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

