iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,675,000 after purchasing an additional 113,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 524,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,409. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67.

