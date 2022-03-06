Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $220,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

LH stock opened at $269.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $230.89 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

