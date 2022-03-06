Head-To-Head Analysis: agilon health (AGL) vs. Its Competitors

agilon health (NYSE: AGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare agilon health to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.17% -19.80% -9.89% agilon health Competitors -34.47% -24.14% -12.87%

This table compares agilon health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.83 billion -$60.05 million -20.44 agilon health Competitors $1.88 billion $86.53 million 20.79

agilon health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for agilon health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 11 0 3.00 agilon health Competitors 113 467 612 18 2.44

agilon health currently has a consensus target price of $38.40, suggesting a potential upside of 75.58%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 62.11%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

agilon health beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

