Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS TVPKF remained flat at $$22.70 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

