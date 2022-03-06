Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in February

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,175,800 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 2,994,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Xinyi Glass stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

