Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $98.03 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Graco makes up 2.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $98,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $6,045,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $70.64. 526,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.