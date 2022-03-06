Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.