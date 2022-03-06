VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Position Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,017 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $41,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $335,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 323,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,780. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

