Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 152.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,502,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,173,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,643,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,408,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $54.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.