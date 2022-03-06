Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth $13,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 28.6% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 429,864 shares of company stock worth $109,911,391 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $240.21 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.40 and its 200-day moving average is $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,669.30, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

