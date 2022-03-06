Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.66 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

