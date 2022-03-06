Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 130,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 148,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,999,000 after buying an additional 208,558 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

