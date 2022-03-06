Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.57 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $26.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $28.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $31.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.83.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.49. 300,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.38. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.