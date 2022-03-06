Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.57 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $26.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $28.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $31.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.83.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.49. 300,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.38. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

