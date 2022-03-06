Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,403,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 12.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.48.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novavax will post -13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

