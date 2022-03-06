Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

PFG opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

