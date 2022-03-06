Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,666 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after acquiring an additional 368,264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of VMware by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 872.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,799 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average is $131.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.