Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR opened at $272.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

