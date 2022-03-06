Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Shares of PWR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $78.79 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Quanta Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

