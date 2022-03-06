Marotta Asset Management Sells 837 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 738,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 633,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

