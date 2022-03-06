Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $4.52 on Top Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00011671 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $738.90 million and $20.36 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00225379 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003064 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033358 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

