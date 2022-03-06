Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $325.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.84. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $278.06 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

