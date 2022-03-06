Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $148,421.19 and approximately $28,362.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.53 or 0.06753660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,806.70 or 1.00089508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048265 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

