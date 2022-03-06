JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,031. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

