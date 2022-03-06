IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $23.01 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.