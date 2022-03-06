Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,490 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $99.59 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

