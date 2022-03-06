Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 13,192 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.70.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $198.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

