IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of MPC opened at $77.73 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

