Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,072,230. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

