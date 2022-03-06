1,270 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

