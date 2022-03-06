BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $324.26 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

