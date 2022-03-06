Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $315,000 Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,417,000 after buying an additional 66,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,103,000 after buying an additional 258,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after buying an additional 119,310 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,500,000 after buying an additional 105,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,536,000.

Shares of HYLS opened at $45.96 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

