Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 421 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.2% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,347. The stock has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.