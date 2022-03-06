Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Pharming Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

