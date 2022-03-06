Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Down 39.2% in February

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,632. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 343,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 116,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares during the period.

