Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Drops By 35.9%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 130,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PRFX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,543. PainReform has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PainReform in the second quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PainReform in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PainReform in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PainReform in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

