Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,442.28 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,527.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,709.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

