IFP Advisors Inc Sells 941 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.81.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.