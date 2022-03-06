14,000 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Expedia Group by 159,820.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 983.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,461 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 175,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $425,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE opened at $176.23 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.33 and its 200 day moving average is $171.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.19.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

